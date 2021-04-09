WATCH NOW: 'We need to support them': Community Coffee interview series aims to support local business

A sharp hit of coffee can start your day off right, but this caffeinated beverage titled interview series is design to help upstart the community amid a worldwide pandemic.
Blake Sykora, an Indianhead Insurance agent and member of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, recently started a social media interview series entitled Community Coffee in hopes of jumpstarting local businesses in Chippewa Falls.
“Working in insurance last year during the pandemic, I saw a lot of small businesses struggling,” Sykora said. “We normally go to them when we need donations for fundraisers, or if a sports team needs new jerseys, so I saw an opportunity to turn things around and show our support for them too during their tough time.”
Community Coffee involves Sykora traveling to local businesses to talk with their ownership about their products/services, posting that interview on his Facebook business page and then buying a gift certificate from the business. After two weeks he then gives away the gift certificate to one of the individuals who either liked or shared the video on Facebook.
A few of the businesses Sykora and Community Coffee have highlighted since the series’ inception in late 2020 include Valley Art Gallery, Dexafit, Tri-Paw’d Pet Care, Zimmerman’s Freestyle Martial Arts, The Hive, Schuetzy’s, The Luminary Wellness Center and the Chippewa River Distillery which holds the record for most comments/shares with 36 comments and 50 shares. Sykora said if any future video surpasses the Chippewa River Distillery’s number of comments and shares, he will double the gift certificate giveaway amount for that particular video.
“The best thing we can do for these businesses is to just go out and patronize them,” Sykora said. “All of the small businesses in our area need our help. We’re starting to see a sense of recovery coming back, and we’re starting to open back up again, but some businesses really took a hit last year. We need to support them.”
For more information on the Community Coffee, or to contact Sykora about future videos, you can send a message to him via his Blake Sykora – Indianhead Insurance Agent Facebook page.