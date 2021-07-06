WATCH NOWL Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Your guide to this year's event

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back for the first time since 2019, beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday.
Adult five-day admission to the fair is $20, adult one-day admission (ages 12 and older) is $10, youth one-day admission (ages 6-11) is $5 and children under the age of six are admitted for free. Active and retired military service members are admitted free with active/retired military ID card. Parking is $5 per vehicle. General admission does not include carnival rides. Tickets are available online and at the gate.
The NWSF has taken place on the same grounds for well over a century and hosts tens of thousands of patrons every summer season. There are large main stage concerts daily, dozens of food options and amusement park rides for the whole family to enjoy.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said not being able to host the event in 2020 was heartbreaking, but he is confident the return this summer will be a great success for his staff and the Chippewa Valley community.
The fair has vigilantly been hiring a larger staff than in years past and they expect attendance to be high as people yearn for large outdoor events to return.
“It was very difficult to postpone the Northern Wisconsin State Fair after 123 years of hosting this particular event at this venue,” Volk said. “We’ve been through pandemics before, we’ve been through world wars and yet there has always been some portion of the fair event that has always been held annually. To bring it back now is so important for the community. We cried on what would’ve been opening day last year.”
During an average fair week, the NWSF generates $7 million in revenue for the city of Chippewa Falls and that is separate from all of the other events the fairgrounds host annually.
“One thing we learned in 2020 is there is always an unknown that can change whole temperament and the whole focus of where you’re going. Whether it’s work, events, family or even being quarantined at home for months. We learned to reestablish how we work, what our work ethic is and how we get work done. We’re ready to come back and the fair is ready to come back in a safe and fun way.”
Grandstand music
- Wednesday: Trace Adkins. Country music star Trace Adkins takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the NWSF. VIP experience tickets are $150, premium seating is $50, reserved seating is $30 and general admission grandstand tickets are $20 (all ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show).
- Thursday: Hairball. ‘70s/’80s rock tribute act, Hairball will grace the mainstage at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the NWSF. VIP Experience tickets are $150, premium seating is $30, reserved seating is $25 and general admission grandstand tickets are free (all ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show).
- Friday: LANCO. Soft rockers LANCO will take the NWSF stage on Friday at 8 p.m. VIP experience tickets are $150, premium seating is $40, reserved seating is $20 and general admission grandstand tickets are $10 (all ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show).
- Saturday: Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult. ‘60s/’70s rockers Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult return to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grandstand stage on Saturday night for an evening of classic rock hits. VIP experience tickets are $150, premium seating is $50, reserved seating is $30 and general admission grandstand tickets are $20 (all ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show).
- Sunday: Kids From Wisconsin. Variety group Kids from Wisconsin will cap off the mainstage concert series beginning at 1:30 p.m. Reserved seating will be $10 and general admission grandstand tickets are free (all ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show).
Free music
- Wednesday: North of Dixie Bluegrass Band (4 to 11 p.m. at the Leinenkugel Pavilion).
- Thursday: Apollo’s Beacon (9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Beer Garden).
- Friday: Virginia Steel Band (2 to 5 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Beer Garden).
- Sunday: Virginia Steel Band (2 to 5 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Beer Garden).
Other attractions
- Wednesday: Pig, duck and goat races (noon to 7 p.m.), River Valley Pedal Tractor Pull (1 to 3 p.m. at the Leinenkugel Pavilion) and the Northern WI Show Us Your Talent Show (5:30 to 7 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch).
- Thursday: Pig, duck and goat races (noon to 7 p.m.), River Valley Pedal Tractor Pull (1 to 3 p.m. at the Leinenkugel Pavilion) and the Northern WI Show Us Your Talent Show (5:30 to 7 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch).
- Friday: Pig, duck and goat races (noon to 7 p.m.), River Valley Pedal Tractor Pull (1 to 3 p.m. at the Leinenkugel Pavilion), the Northern WI Show Us Your Talent Show (5:30 to 7 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch) and The Honey Bears (1:45 to 5 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch).
- Saturday: Pig, duck and goat races (noon to 7 p.m.), River Valley Pedal Tractor Pull (1 to 3 p.m. at the Leinenkugel Pavilion), the Northern WI Show Us Your Talent Show (5:30 to 7 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch), The Honey Bears (1:45 to 5 p.m. on the WEAU 13 News Front Porch) and a Draft Horse Show (10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horse Arena).
- Sunday: Church at the Fair (10 to 11:30 a.m. on the Main Stage), a Draft Horse Show (10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horse Arena), pig, duck and goat races (noon to 7 p.m.) and a 4-H Fun Show (all day at the Horse Arena).
For more information on the 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, visit https://www.nwsfa.com/.
From Herald files: Photo from the 2019 Northern Wisconsin State Fair
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back in town through Sunday. Check out some of the Herald's best photos in this gallery.