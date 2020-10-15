 Skip to main content
Waupaca woman dies in single-car accident on State Highway 29
Waupaca woman dies in single-car accident on State Highway 29

A 21-year-old Waupaca woman has died as the result of injuries sustained in a single-car accident on Highway 29 on Thursday morning.

Rachael M. Brewer of Waupaca was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene of the accident. It occurred in the township of Edson on State Highway 29 westbound west of mile marker 97.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Police Department, Boyd Fire Department and Boyd Ambulance were the agencies to respond to the crash.

According to the sheriff’s department:

On the above date and time the Sheriff’s office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries. Upon the arrival of first responders the operator/lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. Based upon the initial investigation it appears that the vehicle was traveling westbound when the operator of the vehicle lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle continued through the ditch striking a tree causing severe damage to the vehicle and life ending injuries to the operator. Speed is also believed to be a factor in this crash.

