Subzero temperatures and beyond bone-chilling wind chills prompted schools, banks and other businesses to close around Wisconsin, but it didn't stop Seth Vorvick from making sure hungry folks in the Chippewa Valley got their pizza fix Tuesday night.
Vorvick has been delivery pizzas for Toppers in Chippewa Falls for the past two years, and he said the common notion that driving in poor weather is unbearable isn’t exactly true for an often overlooked occupation.
'We definitely change our tactics': Chippewa Valley workers change course to work outside in the cold
As Wisconsinites hunker down due to the weather, government institutions and other workers who can’t avoid being outside are trying to work ar…
“The snow and cold weather doesn’t really make my job more difficult,” Vorvick said. “The first thing my manager said to me when I walked in today was 'Just so you know, at any point tonight you can stop if you don’t feel comfortable.' So, it isn’t like I’m forced to be out here. We actually look forward to times like these just because there are usually more orders.”
Jumping in and out of his pizza-filled vehicle to deliver to patrons who are eager for a hot cheese-topped meal is second nature to the employees of Toppers, Vorvick said. He said the key to success during this time of the year is constantly keeping your car running to avoid cold product, always having a full tank of gas so your fuel doesn’t freeze over, airing down your tires when snow is coming and acting as if it is just a normal run despite the weather.
Unlike many professions who curse to the sky when there is snow, cold weather or rain, Vorvick said Toppers often looks forward type of weather because it keeps them busy and individuals recognize how valuable services like Toppers and other pizza delivery companies are.
“Some people feel bad when we deliver in bad weather,” Vorvick said. “My first delivery today the customer was apologizing for how cold it was, but I just said 'This is my job.' They still tipped me $15, so that was definitely out of the ordinary.”
Even when ice forms on house windows and frost bite can develop in minutes, Toppers and pizza delivery drivers still hit the road to deliver the common delicacy to any customer looking for a good meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.