'We are at 98% full': ICU beds fill throughout Wisconsin with COVID-19 patients

ICU beds at hospitals across northwest Wisconsin are nearly full, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she is already hearing reports of patients being airlifted to medical centers outside the region or state, both for COVID-19 infections and other medical reasons.

“I’m very, very concerned that we are at 98% full,” Weideman said Thursday during her COVID-19 press conference. “(Medical staff) are feeling very taxed and overburdened.”

Weideman said 17 Chippewa County residents are currently hospitalized, and 123 county residents have now died from virus-related symptoms. All but nine of the deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Along with the significant climb in hospitalizations, Weideman is concerned about the rising positivity rate, which is a good indicator that the virus is spreading significantly in the community. In the past week, 323 people tested positive for the virus out of 635 tests, for a 50.8% positivity rate. A week ago, 238 people tested positive out of 549 tests (43.3% positivity rate.)

“That positivity rate is very alarming,” she said. “It’s manageable when it’s close to 5 to 10%. It is an extremely alarming rate.”

Children continue to get sick at high rates, she added. Out of 424 Chippewa County residents currently infected, 123 are children, or roughly 29% of all active cases. That is on par with active cases among children in the past two months.

Out of an estimated 28 million children in the United States between the ages of 5 and 11, roughly 10% have now received their first Pfizer vaccination. However, the Wisconsin Department of Health Service vaccination data has been unavailable since Nov. 5. Weideman said the agency is working on fixing its dashboard and getting the site updated again.

“I am hearing from parents, they have signed up their children for their first shot,” Weideman said. “My sense is we are not at 10%, but we have started.”

In recent days, several states or cities across the country are authorizing booster shots to all adults, ahead of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Wisconsin has not made those changes at this time. Weideman said she gets more calls from senior citizens asking questions about boosters, and rarely hears from adults under age 65 about wanting a third shot.

Breakthrough infections topped 30% of all new infections in Minnesota last week. Weideman said she doesn’t have data on the current rate of breakthrough cases in the county.

With people gathering next week, between deer hunting and Thanksgiving and shopping, Weideman urged people to take precautions in indoor settings, and urged people to stay home if sick.