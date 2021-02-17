'We are confronted with a harsh reality': CFAUSD struggles with $1.6 million deficit and lack of available state aid information

Holmes and Trowbridge said the district likely won’t be able to know its full financial aid numbers until after July 1, as the Wisconsin State Legislative Joint Finance Committee historically doesn’t meet their July 1 deadline.

Many lives will be greatly impacted by the fallout after the preliminary 2021-22 school budget is completed, and Holmes said he wants people to remember that the CFAUSD staff is not taking any decision made lightly.

“The people in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District care about one another, and we want to make sure we are doing the absolute best we can with what we have,” Holmes said. “In the end it will be quite cerebral that we will land where we will, but I want people to understand we are also people with big hearts.

“It is a struggle for us to work through these things just because of that fact. We do not like to impact people in the manner that they’re going to be impacted. Please know that myself and others will strive to only do those things necessary to appropriately address the district’s current budgetary woes in a manner that allows for us to provide the best we can with the resources we have available to us and maintain our sustainability as a quality education services provider.”