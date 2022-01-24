 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'We are definitely surging': Chippewa County COVID-19 cases spike to near record highs

  • 0
COVID-19
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

A new policy went into effect in St. Paul and Minneapolis last Wednesday, requiring people to either present their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within three days to gain access to restaurants, banquet halls, bowling alleys, arenas and entertainment venues; excluded from the policy are schools and hospitals. The policy will be in effect for at least 40 days.

Those cities also restarted mask requirements Jan. 6, and those policies also remain in effect.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman liked the ideas behind the new policy.

“I think it’s smart; they are smart to put these policies in place,” Weideman said last Thursday. “But I don’t think there is an appetite for it on a local level.”

However, COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Chippewa Valley, with hundreds of new infections reported daily, she said.

“We are definitely surging,” Weideman said. “It’s very difficult to keep up with cases. Last week, we had more than double the number of cases of any week.”

People are also reading…

Last week, the Bloomer School District canceled classes for the elementary and middle school because of a lack of healthy teachers. Weideman said she wouldn’t be surprised if more school cancellations occur in coming weeks.

“A lot of schools have been close to doing what Bloomer did,” Weideman said. “I think a lot of schools are having difficult situations.”

Chippewa County has already seen 10 virus-related deaths since Jan. 1.

“We’ve seen a trend of very young people dying since the beginning of the year,” Weideman said.

However, the county isn’t doing genome sequencing of those who have died from virus-related symptoms, so she can’t say if the deaths are from the delta variant or the omicron variant. Weideman generally agrees with the statements that the omicron variant hasn’t been as devastating as the delta variant.

“It isn’t affecting the lungs as much as delta,” she said.

However, people suffering from omicron are still experiencing extreme fatigue and sore throats.

Weideman urged people to reduce the number of visits with others at this time.

“It’s truly important, now more than ever, to try and stay home, and stay with people in your household,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states. You have these large swaths of vulnerable children who are going to school. , Dr. Samir Shah, director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, via NBC News. Experts say they fear states with lower vaccination rates "are less likely to require masking or distancing...”. One of the problems we’ve had is this perception that kids aren’t at risk for serious illness from this virus. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News. That’s obviously not true. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH 'refining plans for all scenarios' in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News