'We are definitely surging': Chippewa County COVID-19 cases spike to near record highs

A new policy went into effect in St. Paul and Minneapolis last Wednesday, requiring people to either present their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within three days to gain access to restaurants, banquet halls, bowling alleys, arenas and entertainment venues; excluded from the policy are schools and hospitals. The policy will be in effect for at least 40 days.

Those cities also restarted mask requirements Jan. 6, and those policies also remain in effect.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman liked the ideas behind the new policy.

“I think it’s smart; they are smart to put these policies in place,” Weideman said last Thursday. “But I don’t think there is an appetite for it on a local level.”

However, COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Chippewa Valley, with hundreds of new infections reported daily, she said.

“We are definitely surging,” Weideman said. “It’s very difficult to keep up with cases. Last week, we had more than double the number of cases of any week.”

Last week, the Bloomer School District canceled classes for the elementary and middle school because of a lack of healthy teachers. Weideman said she wouldn’t be surprised if more school cancellations occur in coming weeks.

“A lot of schools have been close to doing what Bloomer did,” Weideman said. “I think a lot of schools are having difficult situations.”

Chippewa County has already seen 10 virus-related deaths since Jan. 1.

“We’ve seen a trend of very young people dying since the beginning of the year,” Weideman said.

However, the county isn’t doing genome sequencing of those who have died from virus-related symptoms, so she can’t say if the deaths are from the delta variant or the omicron variant. Weideman generally agrees with the statements that the omicron variant hasn’t been as devastating as the delta variant.

“It isn’t affecting the lungs as much as delta,” she said.

However, people suffering from omicron are still experiencing extreme fatigue and sore throats.

Weideman urged people to reduce the number of visits with others at this time.

“It’s truly important, now more than ever, to try and stay home, and stay with people in your household,” she said.