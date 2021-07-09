'We are on our way': Chippewa Falls Ashley Furniture plant unveils first sofa constructed in facility

The first sofa constructed at the new Ashley Furniture plant in Chippewa Falls was on display Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“When we are up and running, we’ll be making 10,000 of these per week,” said Travis Wagner, Ashley Furniture’s senior vice president of global manufacturing.

However, ramping up to full production is going to take a while. The company plans to employ 200 workers at the new Chippewa Falls site, located at 925 First Ave. However, the current staff is about 40 employees.

“We are on our way,” said public relations director Cole Bawek. “We hit the ground running with our recruitment efforts, and we are still filling jobs.”

Bawek said the company will hold a job fair at the plant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and Ashley has a booth at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. The company also plans to have a presence at Country Jam.

Ashley Furniture purchased the 127,000-square-foot building, formerly used by Spectrum Industries, in May, and began operations in early June.

“We’re extremely glad to be here in Chippewa Falls,” Wagner said. “There were a ton of challenges to overcome. It’s been an amazing journey so far.”