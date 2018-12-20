A cherished Chippewa Falls organization on Thursday received a donation which will help it in its charitable efforts.
Markquart announced the fourth winner of Markquart Gives Back 2018, which sees the Chippewa County Humane Association receiving $10,000. Markquart Motors and Markquart Toyota, a series of automobile dealerships, collected community members’ votes for their favorite organizations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls on its website markquartgivesback.com from Nov. 12 through Dec. 14, with the five top vote getters each receiving $10,000.
The Chippewa County Humane Association facilitates adopting, fostering and donating of animals such as dogs and cats, and the Chippewa County Humane Association Shelter Manager, Holly Morrison said the money will be used toward updating the windows in the dog run area of the shelter and used to help expand the intake room of the building so the staff can help more animals and families in the Chippewa Valley.
“We have over 800 animals come through our door a year and it gets tricky sometimes to try and find room for them, because we don’t euthanize for space,” Morrison said. “Everybody is there until they get adopted, so it gets pretty tight during the fall time when we have lots and lots of kittens waiting for their forever homes.”
Any remaining amount of the donation left after the two main renovations will be used for upkeep of the building Morrison said.
“The rest of the money, because the main things won’t be a lot of money thankfully, we’re going to be putting towards improvements in the shelter,” Morrison said. “Our building is 13 years old and it’s that time of the year, unfortunately, that we’ve got to check into things.”
The $10,000 donation will help the organization as it continues to strive to relive the suffering of animals who either lost or never had a home to begin with. Morrison said the Humane Association is very grateful individuals took the time to recognize the organization and everything it does for homeless animals in Chippewa Falls.
“We are overwhelmed with how awesome our Chippewa Valley pulled through for us,” Morrison said. “We can’t believe we were one of the chosen out of all of the different organizations that could’ve been picked. Anyone who decided to vote for us we can’t thank you enough. Our community continues to support us in everything that we do. It’s so great to be where we’re at. We love our Chippewa Valley.”
The three other organizations who have been announced so far as winners of Markquart Gives Back 2018 are The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, Beaver Creek Reserve and the Eau Claire County Humane Association. The final organization to receive a $10,000 donation from Markquart is set to be announced Friday afternoon on the Markquart Motors Facebook page.
