'We are struggling greatly to keep up': More schools contemplate temporary closures

With Chippewa Falls and New Auburn schools temporarily closing due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she is continuing to meet with administrators at other schools about whether they will stay open.

Chippewa Falls schools will be closed beginning next week with the goal of reopening Nov. 30; school officials will meet Nov. 18 to see if that time frame is doable. Meanwhile, the New Auburn School District closed on Monday, with the plan to reopen on Nov. 8. Larger schools in the county have more challenges to stay open, Weideman added.

“We look at staff and students that have been impacted, and their ability to social distance,” she said.

Weideman spoke at her weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, saying she doesn’t have a breakdown of the number of cases at each school system in the county. While the larger population centers like Chippewa Falls have more overall cases, she said the ratio of cases is pretty event countywide.

“Schools do not exist in a vacuum,” Weideman said. “Spread in a community is seen in schools.”