As Wisconsinites hunker down due to the weather, government institutions and other workers who can’t avoid being outside are trying to work around record colds.
Some are just calling a time out.
Residents across Wisconsin — and several other Midwest states — got a one-day delay in their mail as mail carriers wait out Wednesday during sub-zero temperatures accompanied by wind chills that could make it feel as low as minus 40 to minus 55 degrees in parts of the state.
Post Office supervisor Jenna Steinmetz in Chippewa Falls said Wednesday she hadn’t heard of any other weather related cancellations like this in the area previously, but expected the delay wouldn’t last very long.
“I assume it’ll just be today because tomorrow is supposed to be better,” Steinmentz said.
Wisconsin ZIP codes that start with 530-532, 535, 537-539, 541-545, and 549, and the Illinois ZIP codes that start with 600, 602, and 610-611, would not be getting regular mail Wednesday. Also not getting mail were all Minnesota and Iowa residents, as well as people in parts of Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri and Michigan.
Other services including law enforcement, fire services and EMTs who can’t avoid working outdoors are trying to work around the cold.
Chippewa Falls police chief Matthew Kelm said their department and officers still have the same jobs to do, but have discussions about how long they can safely work outside their squad cars when responding, and making sure they have enough clothing and equipment.
“We definitely change our tactics,” Kelm said. “It’s a heightened sense of awareness.”
Kelm also said they are doing more patrols on roads and highways, particularly at night, to look for any cars that may have gone off the road.
He noted that decisions to go out in this in of weather also effects anyone that could have to go out and work if you need their services.
“In weather like this, if you don’t need to go out, especially at night, don’t go out,” Kelm said.
The Legacy Community Center in Chippewa Falls, which runs a free community meal multiple times a week amongst other things, opened a warming center through for the periods of time with temperature warning.
Tom Diel, a Legacy board member, said they got the efforts coordinated shortly after having the idea earlier this week. The warming room was open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night, but may be opened again if the temperature emergency continues.
“We’re anticipating that the emergency weather would be lifted (Thursday),” Diel said.
Anyone interested should contact the police or sheriff’s department after hours for information, Diel said.
