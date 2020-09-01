'We don't want kids to miss Halloween:' Drive-thru trick-or-treating event to be held Oct. 30 in Chippewa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hope for a normal Halloween in 2020 may not be on the table, but an event coming this fall will still give area kids the chance to capture some of the season’s spooky spirit.

Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local businesses are hosting a drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in place of the traditional event held annually in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The event is being held to shield people from COVID-19 concerns.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the decision to modify the event and allow it to continue was essential for the mental health of area children and their families this Halloween season.

“We don’t want kids to miss Halloween,” Ouimette said. “The circumstances, being what they are, we are choosing to do the next best thing. We think it will work out and people will be ready for it.”

During the event, vehicles featuring children in costume will enter the fairgrounds near Parkview Elementary School, receive a bag of candy also featuring important coronavirus information and coupons from a volunteer (also in costume) and exit the grounds near the cemetery.