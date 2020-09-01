 Skip to main content
'We don't want kids to miss Halloween:' Drive-thru trick-or-treating event to be held Oct. 30 in Chippewa Falls
'We don't want kids to miss Halloween:' Drive-thru trick-or-treating event to be held Oct. 30 in Chippewa Falls

Trick or treating

2020 marks the first time in years the annual trick or treating event in Chippewa Falls won't be held on Main St. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Parker Reed

A hope for a normal Halloween in 2020 may not be on the table, but an event coming this fall will still give area kids the chance to capture some of the season’s spooky spirit.

Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local businesses are hosting a drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in place of the traditional event held annually in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The event is being held to shield people from COVID-19 concerns.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the decision to modify the event and allow it to continue was essential for the mental health of area children and their families this Halloween season.

“We don’t want kids to miss Halloween,” Ouimette said. “The circumstances, being what they are, we are choosing to do the next best thing. We think it will work out and people will be ready for it.”

During the event, vehicles featuring children in costume will enter the fairgrounds near Parkview Elementary School, receive a bag of candy also featuring important coronavirus information and coupons from a volunteer (also in costume) and exit the grounds near the cemetery.

Organizers are anticipating preparing nearly 3,000 bags for the event.

Ouimette said holding the event in downtown Chippewa Falls on Main Street would be impossible because there is not enough space allotted for people to stay safe in such large numbers.

“This type of event, trying to get 5,000 people through in a two-hour window with social distancing, just wouldn’t happen downtown,” Ouimette said. “We just wouldn’t have any other way of controlling it while trying to maintain social distancing and keeping everyone safe.”

For important updates and information, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street Facebook page.

Concerned about COVID-19?

