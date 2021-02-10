'We fully intend to have the fair this year': NWSF begins hiring expanded event staff

The summer of 2020 was devoid of most major events, but one of the Chippewa Valley’s staple summer occurrences is preparing for a 2021 reunion.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls has begun its search for July event staff. Typically the fair hires around 100 people for the week of the event, but the executive director said even more people than usual may be hired in order to protect attendees from the potential spread of COVID-19.
Volk said the NWSF is proceeding with caution but the plan is hold the event after being forced to take 2020 off for the first time in over 100 years.
“Due to the unknown associated with the pandemic, we feel we need to start early and let people know what they can expect when they come to the fair this summer,” Volk said. “Our goal is to always make sure our staff is safe and that everyone who comes to the fair is as safe as possible. We fully intend to have the fair this year and will proceed with the upmost caution.”
Over the course of the five days of the NWSF, a plethora of events are held. Mainstage musical performances, livestock/farming judged events, carnival games, theme park rides and a wide assortment of displays bring in tens of thousands of people annually.
By having to take 2020 off, Volk said the fair’s staff has educated themselves on what they need to do to host a safe event during the pandemic. He said details on the safety procedures which may or not be implemented are unclear this far removed from the event, but the staff will do whatever they need to in order to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.
“We’ve learned from last year what the best practices are going forward,” Volk said. “Masks or no masks has been a question people have had for a long time. What I’m saying now is to put your mask in your pocket and be prepared to use it wherever you go. You may need to wear a mask if you attend an indoor event at the fair, that’s what it’s looking like right now, but that could change. It could change by people being vaccinated and hope it does change.”
A small number of smaller scale events were still able to take place last summer on the extensive fairgrounds. The “Fair Food Shindig,” where customers could come and eat from traditional fair food vendors, was popular.
“It was imperative that we hosted events here at the fairgrounds last summer,” Volk said. “Health has to do with the entire health of a person, not just how you’re doing with the pandemic, but how your social and mental health is doing. We learned a lot about social distancing and how to allow people to find their comfort level during this pandemic.”
The specifics regarding the 2021 NWSF will continue to evolve as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and the vaccine continues to rollout throughout Chippewa County. The event is currently scheduled to take place from Jul. 7-11.
For up to date information regarding the NWSF you can visit www.nwsfa.com.