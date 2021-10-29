'We have made it a priority': Chippewa Falls School District responds to ACLU appeal of their internal investigation

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is standing behind its investigation after an appeal from the ACLU.

In a media statement sent out on Thursday afternoon, Michelle Golden, director of human resources and public relations for the CFAUSD, said the district is not able to reply to the complaint/the specific case in question due to the confidential pupil records under state and federal law.

“The District is committed to providing its diverse student population with the best possible education,” Golden said. “We have made it a priority to implement and enforce policies to address pupil discrimination, and to be inclusive throughout our process of developing those policies. We’ve also built an entire program that is specifically dedicated to supporting our diverse student body, and to educating our students about the rights and responsibilities that all students share to prevent and address discrimination. We aspire to provide an educational environment that is not only free of discrimination, but is welcoming to all.”

The ACLU of Wisconsin filed an appeal earlier this month with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on behalf of the Cultivative Coalition, an organization of current and former students of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District who experienced persistent and severe discriminatory harassment at school.

The appeal challenged the district’s alleged perfunctory and evasive handling of the pupil discrimination complaint that the ACLU filed earlier this year.

Under Wisconsin law, students experiencing discrimination must first work through a complaint and investigation process at the school district level before presenting their claims to DPI. Other ACLU of Wisconsin school discrimination clients have received adverse decisions at the district level before being vindicated by DPI.

The Chippewa Falls investigation was conducted by an attorney from the law firm that represents the district. The decision was brief, did not explain the legal standards the investigator applied, and discredited without explanation the extensive evidence provided by the complainants, including documents, videos, and extensive witness interviews.

Based on this information, the investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that, “There is no evidence to conclude that the District has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District.”

The response explaining the findings by the district was brief, which those who filed the complaint felt was a poor handling of the situation.

“The district’s response to this complaint is entirely consistent with its longstanding practice of deflecting responsibility and minimizing the concerns of students facing discriminatory harassment,” said Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin and the attorney on the case. “Still, we’re excited and proud to have reached this stage. We’ve made it through the part of the process that the district controls, and now, we’ve assembled an extensive, compelling body of evidence and are looking forward to presenting it to DPI.”

Golden said conducting thorough investigations into their conduct is an important aspect of their process.

“Investigating and resolving discrimination complaints such as the complaint that was filed by the ACLU is a significant part of what we do to provide for an appropriate educational environment,” Golden said. “The District is committed to conducting thorough investigations in accordance with applicable policy and state and federal law, as well as implementing supportive and remedial measures.”

