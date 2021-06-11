'We have such a rich history': MACS to celebrate 140 years

A celebration over 100 years of local history is set for this weekend.

McDonell Area Catholic Schools, a local private Catholic school is celebrating 140 years of education in Chippewa Falls this Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The free event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will feature live music, a raffle and a large display detailing the rich history of MACS.

MACS director of communication Cathy Greenseth said the celebration is taking place at the fairgrounds due to the need for a larger event space to socially distance and potentially draw in a larger crowd.

“We’re really celebrating the 1881-82 in the year of 2021-22,” Greenseth said. “Because of the pandemic we were not able to host our Mardi Gras fundraising event, so getting able to both fundraise, and celebrate 140 years of McDonell, is a perfect way of doing things.”