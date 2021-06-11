'We have such a rich history': MACS to celebrate 140 years

A celebration over 100 years of local history is set for this weekend.
McDonell Area Catholic Schools, a local private Catholic school is celebrating 140 years of education in Chippewa Falls this Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The free event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will feature live music, a raffle and a large display detailing the rich history of MACS.
MACS director of communication Cathy Greenseth said the celebration is taking place at the fairgrounds due to the need for a larger event space to socially distance and potentially draw in a larger crowd.
“We’re really celebrating the 1881-82 in the year of 2021-22,” Greenseth said. “Because of the pandemic we were not able to host our Mardi Gras fundraising event, so getting able to both fundraise, and celebrate 140 years of McDonell, is a perfect way of doing things.”
Musical acts featured at the MACS 140 Celebration will include Cathy Reitz & 7 Swing from noon to 2 p.m., Kelsey Miles from 3 to 6 p.m. and In2ition from 7 to 10 p.m. A raffle at the event features a grand prize of a private Concert with The Voice alum Chris Kroeze, a second prize of $1,000 and a third prize of $500. Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket and only $500 tickets will be sold. A bucket raffle will also feature prizes from The Chippewa Store, Blackstone Griddle and Leinenkugel’s. A Sheepshead and Euchre tournament will also take place Saturday with a $10 entry fee.
Greenseth said the 140 Years of MACS celebration will drive home the nearly a century and a half history of excellence the catholic school has provided the Chippewa Falls community.
“We have such a rich history in this community from our first graduate in 1889 to today,” Greenseth said. “We’ve gone through several different evolutions, from Notre Dame High School to McDonell Memorial High School and to McDonell Central Catholic High School while we’ve been in this city. We’ve evolved a lot over time, but have always kept a level of excellence in our education throughout our history.”
For more information on the MACS 140 Year Celebration, visit the McDonell website.