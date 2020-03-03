'We knew we had to capitalize on it:' The Hive opens in former Deb's Cafe location

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the new location to celebrate the business joining the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

While the name and offerings have changed recently at The Hive Location, those in the area may remember the building as Deb’s Café.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the owners of Deb’s Café offered the location free of charge as long as the new owners signed a five-year lease, which Tollefson and Dawson quickly took advantage of.

“It was great to be able to capitalize on what they already had,” Dawson said. “We then took the menu and condensed it down, added more vegan and vegetarian options, also some gluten-friendly options. Alyssa had a dream of opening a boutique as well, so the space was perfect for us to add that as well. On top of that, we have the event space left by Deb’s Café as well, so we knew we had to capitalize on it while we could.”

While it was fairly seamless for the co-owners of The Hive to redecorate and continue the operations of Deb’s Café as far as daily business goes, Tollefson said a pivotal piece of The Hive puzzle was to create a network of support and encouragement tied to the customers who walk through The Hive’s doors.