Two historic entities came together Thursday morning to celebrate their new partnership.
A ribbon tying ceremony was held Thursday at the Chippewa Falls YMCA location to celebrate the approved merger of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCA locations, which are joining under a new association known as the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
Executive Director of the Eau Claire YMCA and CEO of the new partnership Theresa Hillis said the new association will allow the YMCA to reach more people more efficiently in the community.
“As we come together as one YMCA we are continuing the long tradition of helping people, reaching out to kids, families, seniors and everyone in between,” Hillis said. “And now more than ever as we’re in a society that is turning more towards our phones and our screens, this gives us a chance to be part of the people and connect one-on-one.”
The collaboration between the two YMCAs started in August of 2018 as volunteers and employees from both locations introduced the idea of consolidation between the two entities. Over the following months a task force charged with exploring the opportunity was formed and both boards unanimously voted yes to the joint venture in April of this year.
Hillis said the transition to becoming one entity will be an easy and beneficial one, as the YMCA is already a community whose goal is to bring people together and spread positivity through the Chippewa Valley.
“The YMCA is a community,” Hillis said. “That is evident by everyone who attended the event today and the many ways that everyone has been active in the Y throughout the years. And while the Y has changed over time, our calling to meet the needs of the community continues.”
The new venture known as the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley currently has five different locations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. The locations include the YMCA in downtown Eau Claire, the Chippewa Falls location, the L.E. Phillips Sports Center, Camp Manitou and the new John Menard Tennis Center.
Connie Pedersen, president of the Board of Directors for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, said the deep history of the YMCA will not go unnoticed during the upcoming transition period, as it is essential to becoming a better and more efficient organization.
“We know that we can do more,” Pedersen said. “We can be better and have a greater impact on the lives of the people in the Chippewa Valley. And today we’re joining together because we believe that by putting the strengths of each of our organizations to use towards our shared goals and visions for the future, we’ll have a better impact in a more efficient manner. The future of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is bright.”
The YMCA first came to Eau Claire in 1881, to Chippewa Falls in 1980 and in 2019 is celebrating its 175th year of existence since its humble beginnings in London, England.
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley headquarters will be based at 700 Graham Ave. in Eau Claire. Without a consolidated membership base, the YMCAs will serve over 16,000 members and participants, employ more than 950 people and engage about 550 volunteers with an annual operating budget of $9 million.
