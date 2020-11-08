'We made history today': Chippewa Falls residents react to Biden/Harris win

There will be a fresh new administration moving into the White House in January and Chippewa Valley citizens across the political spectrum are reacting strongly to it.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced as the next president and vice president of the United States on Saturday after a close race against President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence. The race was called after the states of Nevada and Pennsylvania flipped towards Joe Biden early Saturday, securing upwards of 270 Electoral College votes. President Trump has yet to concede, as he is preparing legal action and making unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent votes and voting practices.

Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) student Rachel Swisher said she is relieved to know Trump will be exiting the White House in early 2021.

“I feel like I can finally breathe again,” Swisher said. “Today is the first day of 2020 where I genuinely laughed and didn’t have a heavy feeling in my chest. I know this won’t solve everything, and there will still be problems, but it is a step in the right direction for sure.”

