'We made history today': Chippewa Falls residents react to Biden/Harris win

There will be a fresh new administration moving into the White House in January and Chippewa Valley citizens across the political spectrum are reacting strongly to it.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced as the next president and vice president of the United States on Saturday after a close race against President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence. The race was called after the states of Nevada and Pennsylvania flipped towards Joe Biden early Saturday, securing upwards of 270 Electoral College votes. President Trump has yet to concede, as he is preparing legal action and making unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent votes and voting practices.
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) student Rachel Swisher said she is relieved to know Trump will be exiting the White House in early 2021.
“I feel like I can finally breathe again,” Swisher said. “Today is the first day of 2020 where I genuinely laughed and didn’t have a heavy feeling in my chest. I know this won’t solve everything, and there will still be problems, but it is a step in the right direction for sure.”
Celebrations broke out across the country after the announcement of the Biden/Harris campaign win. In cities such as Madison, New York City and Washington, D.C., masked and unmasked individuals gathered in the streets to celebrate. In Europe, cities such as London, England and Paris, France both celebrated as well, with fireworks in London and the ringing of church bells in Paris.
While the state of Wisconsin turned blue and gave its critical Electoral College votes to Biden/Harris, Chippewa County leaned heavily towards Trump. Around 65% of Chippewa County residents voted for the incumbent president in this year’s election, edging out Biden by around 7,000 votes.
Area Republican voter Eric Berninger said he was disappointed in the announcement and has lost faith in the American voting system.
“From what I’ve been hearing, it doesn’t sound like this election was run very well,” Berninger said. “It’s frustrating when Trump is constantly threatening to sue people, but there has to be something to it, I think. I have no idea what’s going to happen the next few months, but I just want the truth to be clear eventually.”
President Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election to Biden, but UW-Eau Claire student Amy Landers said she isn’t worried about it and is glad to see Kamala Harris elected the first female Vice President in United States history.
“He’s a sore loser,” Landers said. “Everyone kind of knew he wasn’t going to be mature about it. But we did the right thing and we made history today. We broke the glass ceiling for women in the White House and that is so great. I’m proud of our country and hopefully we can keep that feeling going.”
