'We need to make sure we listen:': 2020 Juneteenth celebration especially significant

The virtues that inspired Juneteenth are hitting home especially hard in 2020.
Chippewa Valley residents celebrated the unofficial holiday known as Juneteenth Friday through various online events.
Juneteenth is a day recognizing the official end of slavery in America after the end of the civil war. After ratification of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, Texas was the most remote of the confederate states and was the last to enforce the proclamation. The name Juneteenth is a combination of the date and month the holiday is celebrated, June 19.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the unofficial holiday is important to recognize and celebrate because it shines a light on a period of the United States in which wrongs of the past began to be addressed.
“What’s ironic about it is our country was built on freedom, so it’s hard to comprehend that at one time there were people who were considered to be possessions,” Hoffman said. “It’s important to recognize this day, because it is so significant for people.”
Juneteenth is receiving special attention in 2020 due to recent events and discussions happening in mainstream America. After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, race, inequality and police brutality have been hot-button issues not just among politicians, but among everyday people.
In response to the increased visibility of Juneteenth, a Chippewa Valley-wide online Juneteenth celebration was held featuring a variety of events.
Available via Zoom, the event featured discussion of racial issues throughout American history, discussions about nonviolent protesting and unconscious bias, de-escalation training, musical offerings from Naalia, Irie Sol and Collective Choir and concluded with the encouragement of discussion surrounding the issues Juneteenth annually brings to life.
Hoffman said his time as mayor and serving the Chippewa Valley has shown him how important serving every sector of the population is and how everyone’s voices should be heard loud and clear.
“Through working in local government for 20 years, I’ve learned you have to represent everyone,” Hoffman said. “Everyone deserves to be respected, everyone deserves to be heard and we need to make sure we listen. That’s what it’s all about.”
Sarah Richardson, an attendee of the online Juneteenth events Friday, said getting the Chippewa Valley community to come together during this tumultuous time is essential for the growth of society and racial relations.
“It’s days like today that set the precedent for what’s to come,” Richardson said. “I love the fact the organizers found a way to keep the celebration going even with the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat. Everyone involved is so talented and they were really articulate with getting their message across. It was fun to be a part of and I hope a lot of people were watching and listening.”
A push for Juneteenth to be recognized as an official federal holiday continues to be discussed.
