'We need to make sure we listen:': 2020 Juneteenth celebration especially significant

The virtues that inspired Juneteenth are hitting home especially hard in 2020.

Chippewa Valley residents celebrated the unofficial holiday known as Juneteenth Friday through various online events.

Juneteenth is a day recognizing the official end of slavery in America after the end of the civil war. After ratification of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, Texas was the most remote of the confederate states and was the last to enforce the proclamation. The name Juneteenth is a combination of the date and month the holiday is celebrated, June 19.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the unofficial holiday is important to recognize and celebrate because it shines a light on a period of the United States in which wrongs of the past began to be addressed.

“What’s ironic about it is our country was built on freedom, so it’s hard to comprehend that at one time there were people who were considered to be possessions,” Hoffman said. “It’s important to recognize this day, because it is so significant for people.”