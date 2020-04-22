'We only have one earth': Chippewa Falls environmentalists find new ways of celebrating Earth Day

An international celebration of the planet we call home is marking its 50th anniversary, and Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said celebrating is more important than ever despite social distancing regulations still in place throughout the world.
“We only have one earth,” Ouimette said. “We need to take care of it. It’s a big issue and I think people are aware of it. People care about what’s happening and people care about the city. Today just highlights that fact and people are still doing what they can to keep this area safe and healthy.”
Earth Day is observed every April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection and prosperity throughout all four corners of the world. And 2020 marks 50 years since the celebration’s inception in 1970, but the half-century mark for Earth Day is a unique one to say the least.
A common way individuals and groups celebrate Earth Day is coming together to pick up trash and garbage in their local communities.
For the past 18 years in downtown Chippewa Falls, about 200 to 300 volunteers have flocked to the densely populated downtown streets to pick up trash and help make the city a cleaner place to live.
Traditionally gloves, garbage bags and water were given out to the volunteers to help make it easy to get involved with the “downtown clean-up.” However, the 2020 incarnation of the event was canceled in response to COVID-19 social-distancing regulations. The inability to hold the event has not hindered individuals finding a way to benefit the community however.
Traditionally local businesses would donate money to be a sponsor on the event’s T-shirt given to all volunteers, but due to the fact the event was canceled, many local businesses have instead opted to donate their sponsorship funds in the form of gift certificates to area businesses to help stimulate the economy instead.
Through Facebook, raffles for these gift certificates have been distributed to area patrons with the hope of bettering the community post-coronavirus.
Ouimette said those interested in helping better the Chippewa Falls environment can still do so on an individual basis as long as they’re keeping themselves, and those around them, safe from possible exposure to COVID-19.
“There are a lot of things people can do on their own even though they can’t do it in large groups,” Ouimette said. “We encourage people to pick up garbage or things lying around if they’re able to or be mindful about things they’re wasting or throwing away. Whatever people can do will help.”
Other local organizations such as the Beaver Creek Reserve in Eau Claire have been doing their part to endorse Earth Day as well through social media.
Beaver Creek Reserve has hosted a plethora of giveaways and promotional materials through its website encouraging interested parties to step up and cleanup their environment on Earth Day even though going outside may currently feel like a foreign concept.
Angie Wheeler, Chippewa Falls resident and hopeful “downtown cleanup” volunteer, said not being able to participate in any group cleanup efforts on Earth Day is frustrating, but she hopes people still find ways of contributing even if it is in untraditional ways.
“I hope people give it the attention it deserves,” Wheeler said. “People haven’t been outside as much lately because of COVID-19, so it might be easy for them to dismiss what’s going on outside. I think it’s more important than ever to keep our community clean.”
Those interested in finding ways to participate in Earth Day and Earth Week cleanup efforts can visit the Chippewa Falls Main St. website.
