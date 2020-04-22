'We only have one earth': Chippewa Falls environmentalists find new ways of celebrating Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An international celebration of the planet we call home is marking its 50th anniversary, and Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said celebrating is more important than ever despite social distancing regulations still in place throughout the world.

“We only have one earth,” Ouimette said. “We need to take care of it. It’s a big issue and I think people are aware of it. People care about what’s happening and people care about the city. Today just highlights that fact and people are still doing what they can to keep this area safe and healthy.”

Earth Day happens every April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection and prosperity throughout all four corners of the world. And 2020 marks 50 years since the celebration’s inception in 1970, but the half-century mark for Earth Day is a unique one to say the least.

A common way individuals and groups celebrate Earth Day is coming together to pick up trash and garbage in their local communities.

For the past 18 years in downtown Chippewa Falls, about 200-300 volunteers have flocked to the densely populated downtown streets to pick up trash and help make the city a cleaner place to live.