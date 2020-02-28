“We’re all best friends": Musical and personal chemistry sparks success for Uncommon Denominator

Young adults performing live music with real instruments in 2020 is becoming increasingly rare, but luckily one local band prides itself on performing energetic, engaging and funky tracks as often as they can.
Uncommon Denominator is a Chippewa Valley-based funk cover band that performs funk/soul arrangements of classics songs from the likes of James Brown and Prince all the way through modern artists such as Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars.
The group was formed in 2018 with the goal of becoming a consistently gigging band and now consists of eight young members including Chase Bucheger (vocals), Ian McCormack (keys), Emily Watkins (guitar), William DeBlaey (bass), Jack Johnson (drums), Nicole Johnson (trumpet), Ben Phillips (trombone) and Jake Arnold (saxophone).
Watkins said the aspect that contributes most to their high-octane live performances is the fact they’re all close friends and bond both musically on stage and personally off of it.
“We’re all best friends, we hang out all the time,” Watkins said. “That helps us a lot musically, because we can connect easier, play tighter and play off of each other more. We know what everyone else is going to do on stage and every night it just sounds really tight. Since we are all so close, we are able to bond more over the band and put more effort into the end product.”
The musical stylings of Uncommon Denominator are unique for a cover band, as they chose to work heavily on unique funk arrangements of songs rather than play note for note what was on the original recording.
Johnson said many of the members of the group are, or have been, involved in the UW-Eau Claire music department so getting the chance to arrange and perform music outside of campus is in an invaluable experience.
“We’re certainly on the funkier side, because we like to even take pop tunes and funk them up in a sense,” Johnson said. “We’ll even do songs by artists like Billie Eilish and add fun funk breakdowns to them. My parents said it is cool getting to hear their daughter play the music they used to listen to on the radio when they were our age, so we have a really wide range of music we play, but we like to make it our own.”
Uncommon Denominator was awarded the title of “Best Cover Band,” in the 2020 Volume One Magazine Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll, an award Johnson said validated what the band is doing and gave them a greater sense of confidence.
The band performs consistently at venues in Eau Claire such as Stones Throw, The Plus and UW-Eau Claire, which regularly gives Chippewa Valley residents the chance to get away for a night and enjoy the group’s unique blend of musical genres.
While playing around the Chippewa Valley is fun and rewarding, Johnson said the next steps for Uncommon Denominator are to take the show outside of the Chippewa Valley, perfect their craft and start writing original music to perform alongside their classic funk tracks.
“We definitely want to take the band outside of Eau Claire,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to do that already by booking ourselves at weddings. Hopefully that will lead us to more corporate gigs and take our show to other cities. Obviously we would love to do our own original music, but our mindset right now is to try and perfect what has already been perfected and that’ll give us a sense of how we should write our own music in the style we are striving for. We still feel we aren’t quite there yet with perfecting it but we’ll get there.”
Whether it’s playing to a packed house at Stones Throw on a Friday night, or accepting awards at Volume One’s “The Best Night,” the common denominator for Uncommon Denominator is their friendship and musical connection will continue to endure.