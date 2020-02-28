“We’re all best friends": Musical and personal chemistry sparks success for Uncommon Denominator

“We definitely want to take the band outside of Eau Claire,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to do that already by booking ourselves at weddings. Hopefully that will lead us to more corporate gigs and take our show to other cities. Obviously we would love to do our own original music, but our mindset right now is to try and perfect what has already been perfected and that’ll give us a sense of how we should write our own music in the style we are striving for. We still feel we aren’t quite there yet with perfecting it but we’ll get there.”