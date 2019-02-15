Chippewa County's interim human services director will take over the permanent role at the end of the month.
Tim Easker will start as the human services director on Feb. 25. Easker has been filling as interim director for the last six months and has also worked as the department's operations administrator.
Easker started with Chippewa County in 2010 as manager of the children with differing abilities division.
In an announcement of the decision, Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz noted that during Easker's tenure, he's either managed or been directly involved with all divisions with in the human services department.
The department of human services includes the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Economic Support, the Recovery and Wellness Consortium, and Children, Youth and Families.
The Chippewa Herald sat down with Easker to talk about starting the new role and what he would like to see the department do. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What made you want to take the next step into the director’s position?
A: You know, I gave it a lot of thought. It was not a decision I took lightly. Especially in November, you know, with the tragedies that occurred in a couple realms. I mean, with the traffic accident, with the child death.
But as I started thinking things through, I just realized that both personally and professionally, my life’s course has been moving to this moment and I felt that I’m in a good place to lead this department, to achieve the outcomes we need to and better serve the citizens of Chippewa County.
We’re kind of in a state of crisis right now, to a certain extent. And I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to say that if we don’t get social workers, kids are going to be dying. I don’t like throwing that out there for folks; you lose credibility when you start doing that. But what I will say is we’re kind of in a state of crisis ... with the volume of kids in out-of-home care, with mental health and substance abuse — we’re seeing an uptick in those as well.
But like I said, I think both personally and professionally, I’ve been led to this moment and I gave it a lot of thought.
Q: What are some of the broad goals you see for the department going forward?
A: Well, overall, what I am really looking at doing is implementing trauma informed care across the entire department ... and that’s going to have a two-fold effect. We’re going to get better outcomes serving our consumers and we’re going to be able to retain staff better.
Child Protective Services alone, we almost had 100 percent turnover in the last several years. That’s not acceptable. And that could be part of the reasons that have led to the increases in our out-of-home costs as well.
Because the data shows that when you have one worker on a case for a year, you have a 70-percent chance of reunification happening with those kids. If you flip it once, you’re down to 35 percent. If you transfer it a third time, you’re basically in single digits. So who suffers? The kids, as far achieving permanence quicker.
Q: And what is trauma informed care?
A: It’s looking at how we serve our consumers and what has happened to them in their life. ACES, adverse childhood experiences, it’s kind of based on that. (The idea) that everybody has had a certain amount of trauma in their live, and a lot of the consumers we see coming through have had like four plus. That’s substantial.
Q: So you’d like to look at a broader life view instead of each incident for a child in isolation?
A: And every parent coming in. Who knows what they’ve endured as kids from their parents. This is intergenerational, what is happening sometimes. It’s looking at what happened to them, and how we can serve them in a more compassionate manner. Not blaming, but seeing how we can come alongside of them and assist them in their journey with this.
Sometimes that includes physical environment as well ... we’re looking at some of our conference rooms, looking at what we can do to make them more family friendly.
Q: So with that as a goal, what are the hurdles? Are they mostly funding related?
A: No, it’s getting the message out to the entire team, it's training. So what we’ve done is we have a Trauma Informed Care core committee who have members from all divisions that are involved in the planning and implementation of this.
So some of the barriers are just getting the information out to everybody, the logistics of training everybody. This includes administrative assistants. Who is our first line of contact when people come in? It’s our administrative assistants. They’re our first point of contact and they’re very critical in the consumer service equation ... it’s educating everybody involved.
It’s getting everybody to see the value. Because with a little work up front, not only are we going to serve our citizens better ... as an administrator it’s probably going to save us costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.