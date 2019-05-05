The 4:30 A.M. Coffee House, located at 608 N. Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, has been a downtown staple for almost two decades, serving up coffee, fresh baked goods and lunch.
Co-owners Brenda Sawyer and Tracy Heidtke opened the coffee shop 17 years ago, and over time it has grown to involve more options and food, as well as featuring local art on the walls.
The Chippewa Herald sat down with Heidtke to talk about the business and keeping a place going for almost two decades. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: So what is the story behind the name?
A: That’s when we’re here baking. We bake all our own stuff, so that’s when we get started. It’s nice in the spring, but it’s not always so nice in the winter.
Q: What do you think you’re known for in Chippewa Falls?
A: If they know us they know us for the scones and they know us for the Coffee House salad at lunch time.
Q: So you stick to a morning and lunch menu?
A: Yes, we close at 5 (p.m.) so we’re not open during the evening. We’re always changing stuff and trying new stuff (with the menu), staying open to new things.
Q: Is there anything on the menu you particularly like?
A: I mean, I could probably eat a chocolate chip scone every day but I don’t need it. And if I were having lunch I’d probably have something as simple as an egg salad sandwich. It’s already made, we make it here, and most people don’t like to make those at home so we sell a lot of those too.
Q: So what do you like about being in this business?
A: Well I’ve always been in restaurants, ever since college. Every day is just different, and the busier we are the more I like it. It’s more fun, the day goes faster and you kind of get an adrenaline rush from seeing how you can take care of your customers. But over these 17 years we’ve met so many (people), some of our best friends are because of this.
So we get to be part of the community, we get to help the community. We’re pretty lucky, pretty fortunate.
Q: Do you see a lot of the same people?
A: Oh yes, for sure. I always say I could tell the time by who was in here.
Q: I suppose you get a lot of people from the court house?
A: That’s big. They always say in real estate the three most important things are location, location, location, and I think we hit it. Because we do have the courthouse, we do have our own parking lot, we do have the drive- up. It’s pretty easy access if you want to come see us.
Q: You have been in business now for almost two decades, what made you start it in the first place?
A: At the time I was a photographer, and I wanted a place to show my photography. My business partner wanted a gift shop. And then somehow this started ... we can’t remember how. At the time my older sister had owned a coffee shop in River Falls and she was having success with that. But somehow it just evolved and the next thing you know we’re doing the drive up and the next thing we’re doing lunch. And here we are.
Q: Is there anything else you’d want people to know about your business?
A: We’re happy to be part of the community. Obviously we’ve been here for 17 years so we’ve seen a lot come and a lot go, and it’s fun to see the evolution of the businesses. There were so many empty store fronts when we started, and now you can’t find any.
