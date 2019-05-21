A Bloomer-based company was honored in recent economic development awards as the business of the year for its area.
A-1 Excavating, a decades old business, was awarded business of the year for quadrant 1 by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation at its May 10 awards ceremony. The quadrant area is the northwest quarter of the county, including the communities of Bloomer and New Auburn.
A-1 Excavating was started in the mid 1970s by Archie Pecha and a business partner.
Terry and Todd Pecha, the current president and vice president of the company respectively, started working at A-1 Excavating in the mid 1980s and took over in 1990.
The company employs around 200 people, Terry Pecha said.
Pecha said things people in the area likely appreciated and nominated the company for were their worker’s experience and quality equipment, both of which were priorities for the company.
“We reinvest a lot in our company,” Terry Pecha said.
The company’s services include excavating, working with mining operations, pulverizing road and parking surfaces for removal, new road construction and other jobs in construction, site work and utilities.
They also have a wide range, with jobs everywhere from the Chippewa Valley to work on the Foxconn construction in the southeastern part of the state.
The company has also recently finished a new company facility near Hwys. 53 and 64 outside Bloomer, something that was mentioned by the CCEDC.
Pecha said they are currently continuing their efforts to find new jobs and new areas for the company to work in.
“It’s just ... trying to compete and look for new markets,” Terry Pecha said.
