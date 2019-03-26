Sexual violence occurs everywhere in the United States, including the Chippewa Valley. Confronting it and supporting the victims of it remains essential, according to a local organization.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual month of events and advocacy in direct support of individuals who have had to experience sexual violence. The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is a group that supports victims of sexual, domestic and child abuse by providing support and resources to those affected, and they are championing the month with a number of events devoted to survivors of sexual violence.
Blythe, Sexual Assault Victim Services coordinator for the Family Support Center, said the goal is to set a tone of celebration instead of the usual more solemn tone these type of events exude.
“It gives us an opportunity to celebrate how amazing survivors of sexual violence are,” Blythe said. “Most of the events that I’ve attended have been really negative and almost like solemn vigils, almost like funerals. And sexual assault is a terrible thing, but to survive it is amazing and I think we need to celebrate that strength.”
Center staff do not go by last names at their jobs due to the career’s sensitive nature.
The first of three events included in SAAM is a screening of the recently released film “Boy Erased” in the Woodland Theater on the UW-Eau Claire campus. The film depicts sequences of sexual violence and anti-LGBTQ abuse. The free screening will also play host to a panel discussion where individuals can have the chance for a dialogue on the themes included in the movie.
The second event is an “I Ask for Consent” informational table in the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. At the table, passersby will have the opportunity learn about resources available in the area.
The final event in the SAAM calendar is an Open Mic Night at The Plus in Eau Claire hosted by Kes Albright. Each week the open mic night at The Plus plays host to local comedians and musicians sharing their work, but this free event will change things up and be centered on survivors and their supporters sharing their stories and art with one another.
Included in all of these events is the opportunity to donate to the Family Support Center’s Socks and Underwear Donation Drive. This donation drive is accepting new, in-package clothing items for sexual assault victims immediately after Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam. Often times, their essential clothing items are taken as evidence.
Blythe said providing hospitals and victims with these clothing items is one simple thing the community can do to make a difference for these individuals during a horrific period of their life.
“It’s just something nice we can do for the hospitals, because doing SANE exams can be very difficult work,” Blythe said. “It’s also a very invasive process for the patient as well, so if we can send somebody home with a new pair of socks instead of going barefoot, it’s the least we can do.”
While it is easy to dismiss terrible sexual crimes as something that happens in other communities and not our own, Blythe said this month is a great way of letting people know sexual violence is a problem in our area and it needs our attention.
“Sexual violence is happening right in our community,” Blythe said. “It happens in Chippewa Falls, it happens throughout the Chippewa Valley and it happens everywhere. What we can do as a community is stand up for survivors of violence. We can say ‘we see you, we hear you, we believe you, we support you and this isn’t your fault.’”
For more information on Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the resources the Family Support Center offers, you can visit their Facebook page.
