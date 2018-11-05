Members of the Chippewa Falls community rallied around each other in a time of sadness, loss and mourning.
A hit-and-run crash Saturday in Chippewa Falls left three Girl Scouts and one mother dead, with another in critical condition, and the Chippewa Falls community is convening to help each other through the tragedy.
The women who passed away Saturday include Jayna Kelley (Halmstad Elementary), Autumn Helgeson (Halmstad Elementary), Haylee Hickle (Southview Elementary) and Sara Schneider (mother of Haylee Hickle).
Another Girl Scout remains in the hospital after going through an open heart surgery has two broken legs, a displaced pelvis, a broken cheek bone, a broken wrist, a broken arm and many other cuts and bruises according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover her medical expenses.
Sara Denure, principal of Southview Elementary School, said the support the community has shown the school has been overwhelming.
“The support that we’ve received has been tremendous,” Denure said. “We’ve had people contact the school asking what we need, businesses are donating meals for our staff members, we’ve had a therapy dog group provide a lot of dogs for our kids today and all of that has been extremely helpful. We have a lot of additional staff who are here from the school district, and from the community, who are here making the kids feel more comfortable. It’s been unbelievable the amount of love and support the community has shown us.”
The many dazed and grief- stricken members of the Chippewa Falls community congregated at Halmstad Elementary school Sunday night to put on a candlelight vigil in honor of the dead and injured. Hundreds of faces were illuminated on the cold, rainy night to try and make sense of a situation no person, let alone a child, should ever have to encounter.
Michelle Golden, Director of Human Resources and Public Relations for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, said the event showed just how great the Chippewa Falls community is.
“The Chippewa Falls community is amazing,” Golden said. “It feels like one big family. And when tragedy strikes, or a difficult situation arises, people rally around each other and are very supportive. Our faith leaders have been very supportive, our community is here to support us and it’s just been very heart felt.”
The support did not end there. Monday many Chippewa Falls area businesses put on special promotions to aid and support the fallen members of Girl Scout Troop #3055.
Community members wore green Monday as encouraged by the Girl Scouts, Chippewa Falls Main Street provided and distributed posters featuring a logo and a heart for businesses and families to put up and Shades of You will be doing green hair extensions for all ages in a showing of solidarity.
In a press conference over the weekend, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent of Schools Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said the city is showing why it is such a special place.
“We have received an overwhelming outpouring of support from our community, from around the state and from around the nation,” Eliopoulos said. “On behalf of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District I want to thank everyone for their incredible support, especially from our community. Chippewa Falls is a special place.”
In addition to the community showing support, two separate GoFundMe campaigns have been started to aid the families. One has been setup to help with funeral costs for the deceased and the other for the increasing medical bills for the girl who remains in the hospital.
Mayor of Chippewa Falls, Gregory Hoffman, said Chippewa Falls is hurting, but is demonstrating just how tightly knit it is.
“We all live our own lives, but yet I really believe Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Valley think of ourselves as one,” Hoffman said. “So, when something like this happens it’s a tremendous loss to the families and the loved ones, but it is also a tremendous loss to the community. You just can’t make sense of something like this because it is senseless.”
