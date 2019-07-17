A beloved play with a Chippewa Falls twist is set to light up the stage this weekend.
A community theater production of Lionel Bart’s musical “Oliver!” is beginning its run at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls Thursday through Sunday.
The interpretation of the classic play is being directed by Nancy Scobie with musical direction by Jerry Way.
The all-local cast, crew and musicians will tell the timeless story of an orphan named Oliver and his quest to find a family and himself along the way. The production will commence at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and on Sunday there will be a 2 p.m. show time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for youth.
Scobie said the decision to choose “Oliver!” as this year’s community theater production came after she saw the play in London a number of years ago and fell in love with the universally beloved script once it came across her desk.
“When I saw the script for 'Oliver' I knew it would be a play that would please an audience of all ages,” Scobie said. “This is a show that has a statement to make, because no matter how deprived, poor or desperate a group of people are you can still have fun. Almost all of the characters are in precarious situations through no fault in their own, but in spite of the harsh lives these characters lead they can still manage to come together.”
One of the unique aspects of this edition of “Oliver!” is the fact that the cast is comprised of Chippewa Valley residents.
Scobie said this adds an extra level of resonance and relatability to the production, as the play features actors ranging from ages 6 to 87. It is a production that bridges the gaps between people decades apart in mindset and life experience.
“We have parents performing with their children,” Scobie said. “We have grandparents performing with their grandchildren and even one great-grandmother who is performing with a couple of her great-grandchildren. This is a generational production and I think it’s one of the great things about this show.”
This production is the latest project Scobie and Way have collaborated on, marking almost 50 years of collaboration between the two creative minds. Scobie said their ability to efficiently collaborate has led to some thrilling and fulfilling moments in theater.
With the production about to take center stage, Scobie said the community theater’s production of “Oliver!” is suited for the entire family and is sure to satisfy lifelong fans of the play.
“I believe we’ve all fallen in love with Oliver,” Scobie said. “So many great messages and concepts are on display in this play. Not to mention it’s already a well-loved show. People see Oliver many times, actors love to play different characters in the play over time. It’s going to be a fun run of shows.”
For more information on the Heyde Center’s production of “Oliver!” you can visit the Heyde Center website.
