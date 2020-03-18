'We've got this': Chippewa Falls adapts to the coronavirus pandemic

“The key for us is to bring in enough revenue to keep the overhead and staff we have,” Wogernese said. “Until right now we’ve been OK and able to pay our employees and cover the essentials. We’ve had to cut down to only essential staff and that’s been difficult, but we’re confident we can sustain our businesses during this time.”

For businesses that haven’t closed yet such as hotels, Wogernese said keeping high cleanliness standards has been essential. In addition to constantly sanitizing hotel locations, Cobblestone Hotels (and hotels across the world) are highly encouraging guests to stay in their rooms as much as possible and limit their usage of the public spaces offered.

While hotels have been closing at a much slower rate than bars/restaurants, he said that could change overnight depending on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From what I thought last week, to what I’m thinking this week, are two completely different things,” Wogernese said. “In business you make plans a year or two years out, but now we hear something in the morning and by the afternoon it is a completely different thing. Unfortunately, we’re more reactionary than proactive. We aren’t in control of most of the decisions being made, and until we are, it’s really hard to make a plan to move forward.”