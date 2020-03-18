'We've got this': Chippewa Falls adapts to the coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, recent policies enacted by Gov. Evers have local businesses and education facilities in Chippewa Falls adapting on the fly.
The closure of all dine-in restaurants and bars was ordered by Gov. Evers Tuesday afternoon and the impact is being felt throughout Chippewa Falls due to businesses having to close suddenly.
Along with the prohibiting of gatherings of 10 or more people, the closure of these businesses has forced business owners to adapt and cut down staff numbers to remain financially feasible in this uncertain time
Local restaurants such as Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, Wissota Chophouse and virtually every location that deals in primarily dine-in customers has resorted to only offering takeout from their locations during peak meal times.
The standard procedure enacted by these businesses is customers can call in, order their food, pay by credit/debit card and then either have their food taken to their car or be picked up in the lobby (varies from business-to-business) in order to limit the number of social interactions for the time being.
Brian Wogernese, president of Cobblestone Hotels and Wissota Chophouse, said having to reduce staff to only essential employees has been increasingly difficult, but necessary, in this unprecedented situation.
“The key for us is to bring in enough revenue to keep the overhead and staff we have,” Wogernese said. “Until right now we’ve been OK and able to pay our employees and cover the essentials. We’ve had to cut down to only essential staff and that’s been difficult, but we’re confident we can sustain our businesses during this time.”
For businesses that haven’t closed yet such as hotels, Wogernese said keeping high cleanliness standards has been essential. In addition to constantly sanitizing hotel locations, Cobblestone Hotels (and hotels across the world) are highly encouraging guests to stay in their rooms as much as possible and limit their usage of the public spaces offered.
While hotels have been closing at a much slower rate than bars/restaurants, he said that could change overnight depending on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From what I thought last week, to what I’m thinking this week, are two completely different things,” Wogernese said. “In business you make plans a year or two years out, but now we hear something in the morning and by the afternoon it is a completely different thing. Unfortunately, we’re more reactionary than proactive. We aren’t in control of most of the decisions being made, and until we are, it’s really hard to make a plan to move forward.”
As for the education system in Chippewa Falls, an indefinite closure of all facilities for at least the next few weeks has left administration, staff, students and families with little to do, say or act on until government officials can shed more light on the current situation and give the go-ahead to reopen their doors.
Heidi Eliopoulos, superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, said while the administration in the district has been overwhelmed with changes during the past few days, the community will remain as informed as possible throughout this new process.
“As we develop a long-term plan, our priority is our kids,” Eliopoulos said. “We’ve got it, we’re going to be OK. We just need people to give us the time to do the work. When we know what all of the new policies entail, we will let you know.”
Dave Schaller, principal of Chippewa Valley High School Alternative Programs, said he wants the burden of figuring the coronavirus situation to remain on the schools’ staffs and not the students because it isn’t their responsibility — and their focus should remain on their education.
“Our message to our students the last two days has been, we’ve got this,” Schaller said. “We want them to try and not worry about it, and all they need to do is give us some time and we’ll tell them what to do and make sure they have everything they need to do it. But we have to wait for some guidance from the state and the Department of Public Instruction. We’ll get to work and we’ll figure it out.”
