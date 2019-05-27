Chippewa Candy Shop, owned by Dan and Amber Sweeney, shows a wide array of treats for all tastes, from different types of candy to popcorn to ice cream. The store, located at 322 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls, also serves coffee and drinks, and in addition to serving out of the store, provides candy buffets and displays for events.
The Chippewa Herald sat down with Dan Sweeney to talk about growing the business and serving up candy and treats for the community. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: How long have you owned the store?
A: On Aug. 5, it’ll be four years, so just under four years.
Q: So what made you want to open a candy store?
A: Well, I worked at the Menard’s buying office for like 18 years … and found myself basically not being the father I wanted to be. I always thought that working hard, making money and supporting the family was the goal of a father.
We came down here for the Winter Parade. It was 5 below zero and we sat across the street on the steps of the Post Office for the Winter Parade. In order to get a good seat you have to come down here like an hour early and it's super cold. And I saw 15,000 people come down for the winter parade, and I didn’t realize that Chippewa was that much of a tourism destination.
So the whole time I’m sitting there I’m looking at this building that was for sale. Being from a business background … I’m like, "What could someone do with that building?" The longer I sat there, I’m like, "If someone put a candy shop in there, and if that many people are coming down, it should survive."
So I did some research on how many people were going to the Leinie’s Tour, Irvine Park, Olson’s Ice Cream, and the more I thought about it the more I realized a candy shop would actually complement the tourism industry here in Chippewa, and it wouldn’t compete with anybody.
The last step of it was my son was struggling with his vocabulary, so my wife was working with him on “What’s a horse say?” “What’s a dog say?” “What’s a cat say?” She says, “What’s mama say?” and he says, “Love you.” And she says “What’s daddy say?” And he says “Bye bye.”
So I realized I was working so many hours I was actually being an absentee father and I needed to make a change.
Q: So that was the push to buy the building.
A: I needed to do something where I could be a better father.
Q: And I suppose with this you’re all working together.
A: He’ll come down if there’s an event, I’ve got great staff. It allows me to spend more quality family time than I ever have in the past.
Q: How many people work here?
A: We have 12 people on pay roll, a lot of part-time high schoolers and college people.
Q: What is one thing you think you’re known for here?
A: Our turtles. We have a very strong following for our turtles, they were one of the first items we started making. We’re now making 75 different items, but we make 10 different types of turtles.
Q: Was it a pretty hard learning curve to get into making your own candy?
A: It’s been a gradual process. We didn’t open up the doors and say “this is what we want to be.” We’ve been gradually expanding, and adding, and changing things for the last three and a half years.
Q: So kind of just evolving as you go?
A: Yup, so when we first opened up we weren’t making candy. We bought the machines and started making candy. We bought the soft serve ice cream for the buffet. Last year we bought a lot more equipment. So, as we figure out things and get them right, then we go on to the next step and add more equipment and start making more items.
I think the biggest area that most businesses fail is they try to do everything all at once and they never do anything great, and it ends up costing their business.
Q: So where do you see going from here?
A: We need to expand the area that we make our candy in. Once we finish that we’ll be making about 125 to 130 items here, and that should be by the end of the summer. And then after that, I’m not quite sure what the next phase is. I’ve had a goal in my mind since we’ve been open, and we’ll be at that place by the end of the summer.
Q: Are you open all year or do you slow the production and selling in the winter?
A: We see a slow down, but we do not change our hours. We’re open 10 o’clock on the morning to 8 o’clock at night, seven days a week. We shut down for four holidays. The reason we don’t change our hours is we know people travel, sometimes quite a distance, to see us and we want to be here for them and we want to be consistent.
Too many people will vary their hours on certain days and it’s not fair to a three- or four-year-old whose parents promised them they could come to the candy shop, and they come here and find we’ve closed early.
So we try to be consistent. I don’t know if you can hear the music, we are a Christian-based company, we play Christian music seven days a week. We do work on Sundays, but the reason we work on Sundays is we want to be a place for families to come and spend quality time.
