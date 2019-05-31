A history-laden Chippewa Falls destination is now under new ownership and is reshaping the property for the better.
The Pine Harbor Campground has been a destination for travelers coming through the Chippewa Valley for many years. The location includes 45 camping sites, 20 of which are seasonal, 16 suitable for RVS and nine available for tents without water or electric. Thursday afternoon a ribbon cutting was held at the location to celebrate the two new co-owners, Brett and Suman Bullock.
Brett Bullock said he and his family (including their 6-week-old newborn daughter) are happy to be starting this new business adventure in the Chippewa Valley.
“We are very excited to be a part of a community like Chippewa Falls that’s growing and reinvesting in the future,” Bullock said. “We’re glad to be a part of it and hope locals and the community will come and be a part of this place.”
Bullock said the plan for Pine Harbor Campground is to help bolster the positive aspects of the existing campground in addition to making it a multi-use venue.
Planned improvements to the grounds — other than the already updated on-site store — include adding cabins, adding as many seasonal sites as they’re permitted and relocating some of the tent sites to a soon-to-be-cleared wooded area. As for the event space, Bullock said the plan is to host weddings, parties, private events, food trucks and more to help bring the location to its fullest potential.
This upcoming construction on a playground is set to commence on the grounds, which Bullock said is one of the few additions to the property the new ownership is making in order to make the location a fun experience for the entire family.
“We want to involve the community as much as possible,” Bullock said. “We want to be family friendly. We get a lot of older guests here and not too many kids. We are building a playground and some other features to help make the campground appealing to as many people and families as possible.”
Brett and Suman Bullock’s venture together into the business began when they met in Colorado. Brett was working in event operations and Suman was working in event sales when they originally met. Flash forward years later and the two made their way to Wisconsin to be closer to family and find a location where they could continue on their dream of running a campground/event space. After spending some time in Madison, the two found Pine Harbor Campground and the future of the site holds many possibilities for the couple.
Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ben Lane said it is a pleasure to have the new owners operating the location and looks forward to seeing where they take the campground.
“We want to thank them for investing in this location and continuing with the campground,” Lane said. “We appreciate everything they are doing out here, and for tourism in Chippewa County, so we want to wish them good luck and success with their investment.”
There is an open house scheduled for Pine Harbor Campground on Saturday, June 15. Members of the community are invited to join the Bullocks as they show what the new Pine Harbor Campground is — and will be — capable of.
For more information on Pine Harbor Campground and the upcoming open house, you can visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PineHarborCampground.
