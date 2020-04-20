'We want to offer our services again': Chippewa Falls business leaders react to new 'safer at home' timeline

While the state waits to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the reactions to extended restrictions vary widely among different areas of the business community.
Gov. Evers extended the safer-at-home order restrictions in Wisconsin through Tuesday, May. 26, last week in response to growing concerns regarding the public’s safety due to coronavirus cases increasing daily in the state.
The order will remain in place unless otherwise altered and will keep many non-essential businesses closed until summer at the earliest.
Jennifer Sherbinow, owner of Just Jen Fitness in downtown Chippewa Falls, said her business is going to face unique challenges due to the length of the safer-at-home order.
The nature of the health/fitness industry is individuals tend to not sign up for gym memberships as often in the summer because they can take advantage of the elements to stay in shape instead. Sherbinow said she is lucky to be the sole employee of Just Jen Fitness, but is still unsure of the viability of the fitness industry once it is allowed to open back up in a limited fashion.
“At least I don’t have to worry about the welfare of employees,” Sherbinow said. “Right now we are doing everything virtually and through social media, and it certainly doesn’t compare to actually working with people in-person. Getting people to re-engage in a membership once summer comes around is going to be a real challenge, but facing that challenge is preferable to keeping our doors closed.”
Golf courses are one type of business that is benefitting from some of the new policies put into place through the updated safer-at-home order. While they are not able to open their clubhouses, restaurants or gift shops, Evers said patrons are allowed to golf while implementing social distancing.
Chuck Wagner, owner of Ojibwe Golf and Bowl in Chippewa Falls, said his business is doing everything it can to abide by the new policies in Wisconsin to help the industry prosper.
On each green, cups are being filled with foam, no ball washers are allowed and no golf carts are being used. Wagner said he hopes the restrictions on golf carts will be changed to assist the handicapped and elderly golfers in the area, but he is glad courses are being opened for play at least.
“We’re excited to get the course back up-and-running and used again,” Wagner said. “The course is in great shape and we’re just happy to get people back out there walking around and getting some golf in. We’re still waiting to see what capacity we’ll be able to operate in, but this is a good first step.”
One sector of the local economy the updated safer-at-home orders do not benefit is the live entertainment industry. Once the restrictions are lifted, it is almost certain it will be a process to start allowing larger and larger groups to congregate, something Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said will delay the full operation of venues further down the line.
“If the order stays in effect through May 26, it won’t end and just be a turn the light switch on and everybody go running out and be crazy type of situation,” Johnson said. “Before then they’ll have to slowly start to reopen things to ease people back into society methodically.”
Johnson said the Heyde Center and virtually every other live entertainment venue through the state and country have constantly had to readjust to evolving restrictions to keep their venues viable.
Whether it has been through postponing, rescheduling, canceling or moving things online, Johnson said it has been a struggle to keep things afloat.
The Heyde Center’s response has included planning for every type of situation and timeline in order to be best prepared for any outcome.
“The beautiful thing is we already have a lot of natural opportunities to implement social distancing while holding events,” Johnson said. “When you have tables and chairs you can separate people by six to eight feet and close the balcony to keep people safe. We are prepared for wherever it goes and whatever happens. Hopefully by June we’ll be able to have people come into the building, because we’ve been all about live entertainment since we opened and we want to offer our services again.”
While the new safer-at-home timeline and restrictions have been put into place to keep the citizens of Wisconsin safe amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the effects on businesses in the Chippewa Valley will continue to be felt as long as they aren’t able to open their doors and do what they do best.
