'We want to offer our services again': Chippewa Falls business leaders react to new 'safer at home' timeline

“If the order stays in effect through May 26, it won’t end and just be a turn the light switch on and everybody go running out and be crazy type of situation,” Johnson said. “Before then they’ll have to slowly start to reopen things to ease people back into society methodically.”

Johnson said the Heyde Center and virtually every other live entertainment venue through the state and country have constantly had to readjust to evolving restrictions to keep their venues viable.

Whether it has been through postponing, rescheduling, canceling or moving things online, Johnson said it has been a struggle to keep things afloat.

The Heyde Center’s response has included planning for every type of situation and timeline in order to be best prepared for any outcome.

“The beautiful thing is we already have a lot of natural opportunities to implement social distancing while holding events,” Johnson said. “When you have tables and chairs you can separate people by six to eight feet and close the balcony to keep people safe. We are prepared for wherever it goes and whatever happens. Hopefully by June we’ll be able to have people come into the building, because we’ve been all about live entertainment since we opened and we want to offer our services again.”

While the new safer-at-home timeline and restrictions have been put into place to keep the citizens of Wisconsin safe amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the effects on businesses in the Chippewa Valley will continue to be felt as long as they aren’t able to open their doors and do what they do best.

