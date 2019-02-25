Much of western Wisconsin was slammed with a combination of high winds and blizzard conditions over the weekend.
Chippewa County reported several accidents and many vehicles requiring assistance, but no injuries or larger emergencies.
The National Weather Service reported a very powerful winter storm brought whiteout conditions across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The narrow band of heavy snow fell from central Iowa, through southeastern Minnesota and up through northern Wisconsin. Several locations within this band saw over a foot of snow and many locations saw winds of miles per hour or stronger, leading to blowing and drifting snow.
Most roads in western Wisconsin were impassable, according to the National Weather Service, and portions of I-90 and I-35 were closed for more than 24 hours in southern Minnesota.
According to Chippewa Falls County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, the county encouraged people not to go anywhere if they didn’t have to, and many people seemed to respond to that.
“They decided to stay home rather than venture out,” Kowalczyk said.
The county reported they received just more than 100 calls for vehicle assistance as a result of the storm, whether in the ditch or stuck in the roads.
There were 10 collisions reported, but no injuries.
Weather was so severe that Sunday plows in area counties stopped plowing to regroup and wait for snow to stop drifting.
Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn and Trempealeau counties all pulled plows off the road for the evening to start plowing again early Monday morning.
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, said the decision to stop plowing was unusual, but after talking with the other counties, it was apparent the drifting snow and low visibility made it unsafe for anyone to be on the roads.
“We were just fighting a losing battle,” Kelley said.
Monday, Kelly said, they had 28 employees plowing the county highways and 16 employees plowing the state highways starting at around 2 a.m.
They also had five graders and five end loaders out moving drifts that the trucks couldn’t move, including one end loader with a snow blower attachment to move the biggest drifts.
Kelley said the highway department appreciates the public’s patience while they recover from what he called a “very rare event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.