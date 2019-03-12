With warm weather becoming more consistent and rain in the forecast, flood warnings are being issued throughout Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for much of the region through Thursday, including Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, warning that rain and snow melt could lead to street flooding and ponding in low lying areas.
In current weather predictions from the NWS, temperatures will warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday in Chippewa County, with a 90 percent chance of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday, but still an 80 percent chance of rain Thursday both during the day and in the evening.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, which could lead to street flooding and standing water in low lying areas.
The National Weather Service said significant rises on the main stem rivers are not expected Wednesday or Thursday.
Forecasters also warned that with the colder temperatures expected Friday, standing water could freeze and advised people to clear storm drains of ice and snow.
In west central Wisconsin, the flood advisory includes Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Not only will the snow melt into inches of water, saturated soil in many areas from late summer early fall flooding can leave runoff with nowhere to go.
Public works departments throughout the state are asking people to help by clearing snow and ice from storm drains and grates.
Clearing snow piles away from the homes and buildings can also help prevent water seepage through the foundation.
Other government agencies are warning Wisconsinites to look at not only physical flood protection but also insurance.
Last week the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance urged residents to evaluate their flood insurance coverage due to predictions of rising temperatures across Wisconsin and snowmelt-related flooding that can occur.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency noted late last month that Wisconsin’s flood risk is above normal to well-above normal throughout March and April.
Insurance commissioner Mark Afable said in a press release that people should act sooner rather than later because flood insurance does not go into effect for 30 days.
“I think it’s fair to say that most Wisconsinites are ready for winter to be over,” said Afable said.
“But while we’re waiting for temperatures to rise, home and business owners should review their insurance policies to make sure they have appropriate coverage.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring rivers around the state, while the National Weather Service in La Crosse has warned residents along the Mississippi River and its tributaries of an above-normal flood risk through May due to runoff from snowpack and deeply frozen ground.
River ice jams occur when ice breaks up quickly in thawing temperatures and large, flowing ice chunks collect and create a dam, triggering area floods.
Most homeowner policies do not cover flooding or seepage through the foundation. A separate flood insurance policy sold through the National Flood Insurance Program and managed by FEMA is necessary for this coverage.
According to the office of the commissioner of insurance, damage from sewer backup or sump pump overflow is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance or flood insurance, and the purchase of a special homeowner’s policy endorsement is required for this type of coverage.
