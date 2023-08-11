Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
