Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
