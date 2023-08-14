Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
