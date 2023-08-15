The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likel…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The f…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…