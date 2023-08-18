The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The f…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…