Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49…