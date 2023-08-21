Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
