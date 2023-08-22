Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.