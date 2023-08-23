Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV index i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…