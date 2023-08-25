The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
