Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.