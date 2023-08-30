Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
