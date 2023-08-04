The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
