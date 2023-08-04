The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.