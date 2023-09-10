It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
