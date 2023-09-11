Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.