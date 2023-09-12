Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.